MADISON - Edward George "Ed" Davison, age 93, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Waunakee Manor. He and his twin sister, Sissy (Davison) Spears, were born in Chicago, Ill., to Otto and Mabelle (MacDonald) Davison. He graduated from Morgan Park High School in Chicago and then was drafted into the U.S. Army, eventually assigned to the 21st regimental combat team, 24th Infantry Division. He saw combat action in New Guinea and the Philippines, later spending time in Japan as part of the occupation forces.
Ed attended the University of Illinois under the GI bill. He worked for the E.I. DuPont de Nemours Company as a sales and marketing representative of industrial finishes. On June 19, 1948, he married Janice Barnes at the Morgan Park Baptist Church, Chicago. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary before her death in May 2014.
Ed is a past president of the Optimist Club of East Madison/Monona, a member of the Madison Friendship Force, the Madison Sports Hall of Fame, and a life member of VFW Post No. 7591. Ed served as a Bucky Ambassador for 22 years and was a volunteer at the World Dairy Expo. He went to Washington, D.C. with the Badger Honor Flight.
Ed is survived by his five daughters, Susan Bellefeuille of DeForest, twins, Jill Arps of Brookfield and Joan Cardarella of Madison, Ann Davison of Deerfield and Jean Gindreau of Los Alamos, N.M.; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; his older brother, Craig Davison of Wilmington, Del.; twin sister, Sissy Spears of Gladwyn, Pa.; and sons-in-law, Craig Bellefeuille and Steve Cardarella.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, with Chaplain John Berg presiding. Military honors will follow, with a luncheon at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Optimist Club of East Madison/Monona; c/o Jerry Nelson, 706 W. Dean Ave., Monona, WI 53716. Special thanks to the caring staff at Agrace HospiceCare and Waunakee Manor.
