Davis, Thomas “Tom”

MADISON – Thomas “Tom” Davis died April 5, 2020, at UW Hospital-Madison after a very brief fight with lung cancer.

Tom was born in Elkhorn on March 13, 1945, to Foster and Fedalma (Baker) Davis. He graduated from Big Foot High School in 1963 and moved to Madison where he earned a degree in Graphic Arts from MATC.

Tom married the love of his life, Judy Bright, on Feb. 3, 1968, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral in Madison, 6½ months after meeting on a blind date at a Simon & Garfunkel concert. It was the beginning of an amazing 52-year adventure for them. Tom was a lifelong musician sharing his love of music with everyone around him.

Tom was a kind, calm, welcoming, loving person. He was quirky, funny, a talented musician, photographer, artist and storyteller. He was an amazing colleague, role model, friend, husband, dad and grandpa.

Tom was a department head at Webcrafters, in sales with Opti-Copy and in 2002, he and Judy started their business, Custom Credentials.