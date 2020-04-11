Davis, Thomas “Tom”

MADISON – Thomas “Tom” Davis died April 5, 2020, at UW Hospital-Madison after a very brief fight with lung cancer.
Tom was born in Elkhorn on March 13, 1945, to Foster and Fedalma (Baker) Davis. He graduated from Big Foot High School in 1963 and moved to Madison where he earned a degree in Graphic Arts from MATC.
Tom married the love of his life, Judy Bright, on Feb. 3, 1968, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral in Madison, 6½ months after meeting on a blind date at a Simon & Garfunkel concert. It was the beginning of an amazing 52-year adventure for them. Tom was a lifelong musician sharing his love of music with everyone around him.
Tom was a kind, calm, welcoming, loving person. He was quirky, funny, a talented musician, photographer, artist and storyteller. He was an amazing colleague, role model, friend, husband, dad and grandpa.
Tom was a department head at Webcrafters, in sales with Opti-Copy and in 2002, he and Judy started their business, Custom Credentials.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Georgia (Havlik) and Arthur Bright; and special aunt and uncle-in-law, Mary and John Havlik. Tom is survived by Judy; daughters, Torrey (Jay) Wilkins and Brea (Bryan) Kleine; son, Josh Davis; grandchildren, Jordan (TJ) Davis, Payton Davis, Harrison, Ashton and Alex Wilkins; sisters, Donna (Stewart) Peterson and Gale (Ron) Loudenbeck; brothers-in-law, Bill (Jeanie) Bright and Dick (Annette) Bright; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A private family service was held and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom’s honor to The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Madison or DAIS (Domestic Abuse Intervention Services). Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com.
