Davis, Robert W. "Bob"

MADISON - Robert “Bob” W. Davis was born August 27, 1927 in Chicago to Ray and Janet (nee Fisher) Davis. He died May 20, 2020, at Addolorata Villa in Wheeling, Illinois.

Bob left Chicago in the early 1960's for Madison, Wisconsin where he spent the rest of his adult life. Bob loved his life in Madison. He had a long career with Credit Union National Association and was an active member of his community. He loved books, the symphony, his church and living on the lake. He made many life-long friendships in both Madison and Chicago. He recently returned to Illinois for nursing home care and to be near family.

He is survived by his brother, James Davis (late Corinne Davis); nieces Susan Kunz (Craig Kunz), Stacy O'Keefe (Jerry O'Keefe) and nephew Steven Davis (Carrie Green). He was a great-uncle to Jack and Marissa Kunz and Devyn and Bryn O'Keefe.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral and interment services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Madison at https://giving.parishsoft.com/app/giving/cathedralparish.

Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.