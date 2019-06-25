RICHLAND CENTER—Judith L. Davis, 80, of Richland Center, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at Schmitt Woodland Hills. She was born on August 27, 1938 in Richland Center, the daughter of Martin and Marian (Pier) Paust. Judi graduated from Richland Center High School and UW Madison. In 1970, she started working at the Richland County Bank and served as President from 1997 until her retirement in 2016. She was one of the first female bank executives in the State of Wisconsin. Judi was a great supporter of Richland Center and Richland County and served on many committees and boards. She enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society. Judi loved her shiatzus, Mango and Mandy.
Judi is survived by her children, Chris (Wendy) Davis of Slayton, Minn., Corey Davis of Richland Center, Nicki Davidson of Prairie du Chien; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Patricia, Virginia, Andrea.
Judi was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Marian; and son Craig.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Pratt Memorial Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 3:00 p.m. Memorial’s in Judi’s name made be directed to a charity of your choice in Richland County. The PRATT FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com