MADISON—James Charles Davis Sr., age 74, of Madison, passed away with family by his side on Jan. 25, 2019, at UW Hospital. Jim was born on March 7, 1944, in Portage, the son of Charles and Jeannette (Hewitt) Davis. Jim attended schools in the Portage area, graduating from Portage High School with the class of 1962. He was proud to have served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force.
Jim married Elizabeth Russell on May 5, 1990, in Madison. Through the years Jim and Liz enjoyed fishing, boating, and golfing together. In later years they cruised with their Thunderbird convertible with The Madison Convertible Club.
Jim was employed as a master electrician with Capital City Electric Co., Local 159 until his retirement. He then became involved with the Honor Flight Program and the Olin Park Christmas Lights Display. Jim was a faithful member of Bashford United Methodist Church, Madison.
Jim is survived by his children, James Davis Jr. and Jody Franklin; grandchildren, Kiley Franklin, Mikayla Brager, Jeannette Davis and Byron Davis; great-grandchildren, Link and Luna. He is further survived by his sister, Sandy (Bob) Greenwood; nephews, John Greenwood and Dan (Tara) Greenwood all of Baraboo; sisters-in-law, Barbara Miller, Arizona, Katherine (Gary) Koopmans, Randolph; nieces, Kris (Steve) Pickhardt, Randolph, Kara (Jeremy) Eisenga, Naples, Fla.; and niece-in-law, Karen Miller, Fall River. He is also survived by other relatives and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; stepfather, Bob Adams; and his in-laws, Charles and Ella Russell; brother-in-law, Robert H. Miller; and nephew, Brian R. Miller.
Jim’s wishes were to be cremated. A celebration of Jim’s life will take place at a later date with interment at Cambria Cemetery, Cambria. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
