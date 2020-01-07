Davis, Gary Allen, PhD.

OREGON - Gary Allen Davis, PhD., age 75, of Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon at 11 a.m., on Friday Jan. 10, 2020, with Father Gary Wankerl presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.