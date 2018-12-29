COLUMBUS - Steven E. Davidson, age 59, died on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born on Nov. 20, 1959, in Fort Jackson, S.C., to Phillip and Joan (Arnatavicius) Davidson. He was a 1978 graduate of Spring Valley High School in Columbia, S.C. Steven enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1979, and retired as master sergeant after 20 years of service. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Herzing College and his Masters of Science in management and organizational leadership from Capella University. During his time in the military, Steven was certified as a master instructor scuba diver. He was stationed in Texas, Okinawa, U.K., Guam, New Jersey and Arizona. He was married to Kathy Schultz on Dec. 28, 1985 in Columbus, and had three daughters.
He was employed as a senior project manager for Wells Fargo since 2012. Steven enjoyed the outdoor lifestyle whether hunting, fishing or camping. But most of all, he was "Papa" to his dear grandchildren, a devoted husband and loving father.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy of Columbus; daughters, Lindsey (Cory) Cudney of Gig Harbor Wash., Stephanie (Nathan Turk) Davidson of Stoughton and Amanda Davidson of Madison; four grandchildren, Blake, Ekko, Tayton and Tyson; his mother, Joan Davidson of Lugoff, S.C.; one sister, Michele (Randy) Neuman of Blythewood S.C.; two brothers, Phillip (Karen) Davidson of Charlotte, N.C. and Kevin (Lora) Davidson of Yelm, Wash.; two brothers-in-law, Ronald (Brenda) Schultz of Baraboo and Glen (Sally) Schultz of Columbus; two sisters-in-law, Judy Robbins of Fall River and Diana (John) Werth of Markesan; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents; and brother-in-law, Larry Robbins.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at SAVANNA OAKS in Fall River. Full military honors will follow; the Rev. Mark Petersen will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Memorials may be directed to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, www.lls.org or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.