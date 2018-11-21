DEFOREST—Elaine Davidson passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Madison. She was born June 29, 1925, to Erick and Grace (Scroggie) Sampson. In 1946, she married Ollis Davidson at Norway Grove Lutheran Church. Together they farmed the Davidson homestead for many years.
In 1982, they moved to Hill Street in DeForest. Elaine worked for many years as a cashier for Piggly Wiggly on Northport Drive in Madison. She was a life long member of Christ Lutheran Church where she was active in the Alter Guild. Elaine took great pride in helping to make the lefse for the annual lutefisk dinner. She loved going dancing and playing Euchre and was very talented using sign language. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed doing ceramics.
Elaine is survived by her sister-in-law, Marie Pauli of Belleville; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ollis in 2015; parents; sister-in-law, Dorothy Severson; brothers-in-law, Bernie Severson and Don Pauli.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 220 S. Main Street, DeForest. Visitation will take place at church from 10 am. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Norway Grove Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Al Musa, Brookdale Assisted Living, and the purple team at Agrace Hospice for all their support. Memorials may be directed to Christ Lutheran Church. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
