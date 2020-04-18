Davidson (DeForest), Althea K.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - Althea K Davidson (DeForest), age 91, Althea passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

She was born and grew up in Beaver Dam, Wis. She attended Wayland Academy and Radcliffe College, the female coordinate institution for Harvard University where she earned her liberal arts degree.

She was wonderfully unique and very intelligent. She was inquisitive and enjoyed learning. Her favorite pastime was stock and options trading. She stayed up on current events and could recite just about every country’s location and natural resources. She was witty, kind, and a true friend and inspiration to those she held close. She spent her life looking out windows not in mirrors. She will be missed.

She had a warm and loving marriage to Dr. Paul Davidson, whom preceded her in death. She was preceded in death by her father, John C. Klas; mother, Helen Hall; and her daughter, Pauline (Dimmig) Davidson. She is survived by her two grandchildren, Alec and Anissa Dimmig; and their father, Bruce Dimmig.

A burial service was held at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam on Friday April 17.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service 3325 E. Washington Ave. Madison (608) 249-6666 Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

To plant a tree in memory of Althea Davidson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.