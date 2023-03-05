April 9, 1944—Feb. 26, 2023

MADISON—David Williams Easton, 78, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023. He was born on April 9, 1944, to Archie and Velma (Williams) Easton in Baltimore, MD. He married Cecilia J. Easton (Dickerson) on May 10, 1974, in Madison, WI.

David grew up on Jefferson Street and graduated from Madison West High School in 1962. From the start, he was obsessed with flying. Riding his bike out to Morey Field, almost every day, working to fuel planes in hopes of catching a ride. It eventually paid off and he started ferrying planes between Wichita and Madison. Over the course of his life, David owned a number of planes, but his true passion project was his T-34A Mentor, which he purchased in 1972. Over the years, he restored it with his son, Trevor, to better than factory condition and they flew it together to multiple airshows, including EAA, and out to Edwards Air Force Base. David never forgot trying to catch a ride, and always offered and loved taking anyone up who was interested in flying.

David proudly served his country and was an accomplished helicopter and fixed wing pilot with the Wisconsin Army National Guard, flying Hueys, Cobras, and the occasional King Air. He was awarded master aviator wings by the US Army and retired as a full-bird Colonel from the US Army Reserve in 2004.

David graduated with honors from the University of Wisconsin – Madison as a Mechanical Engineer. After becoming a Registered Professional Engineer, David founded the safety engineering firm, Easton and Associates, with his father, UW Professor, Archie Easton. Together, they investigated accidents and product failures which led to David’s passion for the law and seeking justice for injury victims. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1975, David became an accomplished trial attorney, serving as attorney of record in more than 300 cases and being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America. David began his legal career as a founding member and managing partner of Easton & Harms, S.C. before joining Axley Brynelson, LLP, where he served as managing partner from 1991 to 1998. His daughter, Tiffany, continued the family tradition and graduated law school in 2003.

David was also deeply involved in the community he loved, previously serving as a member of the Dane County Regional Airport Citizen Advisory Committee, the T-34 Association, on many Village of Maple Bluff boards and committees, and as the Village of Maple Bluff Police and Fire Committee Chairman and as the Police Commissioner from 1996 to 2005.

David met the love of his life, CeCe, on the Edgewater Pier in 1968. From the beginning until his last days, CeCe was his partner and co-pilot in all things. Over their years together, CeCe and David had many adventures, including flights to the Bahamas, trips to Anna Maria, and celebrating 50 Valentine’s Days together. Perhaps their greatest adventure together was raising two beautiful, successful, and kind children who love them dearly.

David was a beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandpa, brother, and uncle and is survived by his wife, CeCe; children: Tiffany Easton Oreck (Alden), and Trevor Easton (Maureen); grandchildren: Millicent and Meehan Oreck, and Sawyer and August Easton; brother, Paul Easton (Barbara); niece, Stephanie Easton; and nephew, Ryan Easton (Amber), who all miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his father, Archie, and his mother, Velma.

David was well cared for in his final years at Oakwood Prairie Ridge Assisted Living Memory Care and the Agrace Hospice Care team. We are all eternally grateful for the love and kindness everyone showed to David and his family.

“November One Niner Delta Echo ... cleared for takeoff.”

A private family cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.

Memorials may be made in David’s name to Oakwood Prairie Ridge, Agrace Hospice Care, Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, Second Harvest, or the River Food Pantry.

