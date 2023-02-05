MAZOMANIE —David Verlyn Sears of Mazomanie, died February 1, 2023, fourteen days before his 87th birthday.

Dave was the son of Verlyn and Elsie (Hodgson) Sears and grew up on the family farm with his sister, Mary, and the many cousins, foster children, and friends that lived on and visited the farm. Dave went to the one-room Dover school for eight years, then to Mazomanie Union Free High School. Upon graduation he attended UW-Madison for two years where he joined the boxing team and the Men’s Chorus. It was through 4-H in his early years that he competed against, then wooed his future wife, Gloria Knight. They were married in July 1956, and the within days left for Fort Bragg, N.C., where Dave served in the Army.

Upon release from the military Dave and Gloria moved back to Mazomanie where they started a farming operation and over the years raised 45,000 hogs and four children. During the early years Dave also was an Agri-Building salesman for Wick Buildings in Mazomanie. Dave embraced the technology of the times. He blended science, intuition, and technology to build the business and was highlighted in various publications from the Wisconsin Agriculturist to the Milwaukee Journal.

Dave served on the Wisconsin Heights School Board, Iowa County Board, Arena Town Board and Arena Volunteer Fire Department. He also was a member of the Dane County and National Pork Producers Council and was named Pork All-American by the latter in 1974. Dave loved playing on the Arena Town Baseball team where the competition and mosquitoes were equally fierce. He also enjoyed fishing for pleasure, dinner, and trophies. He was an avid hunter of game, large and small, which took him across the continent and out at all hours of the day and night. All these activities were both sport and social events for Dave and his friends.

Dave is survived by his wife, Gloria Knight Sears; daughters: Kim (Jeff) Sears-Hacker and Lynda (Myron) Tanner; and sons, Steven and Kelly (Mendy). He is also survived by the grandchildren he adored: Morgan Tanner, Sterling (Yacki) Hayashi-Tanner; Kurt (Heather Bell) Hacker; Jessie (Brian) Maksen and Scott Sears; three great-grandchildren; and his sister, Mary (Norbert) Debyle and her family.

An informal visitation will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023, in the fellowship hall of the Midland United Methodist Church in Mazomanie from 4 to 6 p.m., immediately followed by a prayer and remembrance. A celebration of David’s life will be held when the weather warms and we can gather at the farm.