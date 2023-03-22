July 17, 1943—March 17, 2023

LODI—David T. Prisk, age 79, peacefully passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Toni; his son, Chad (Jill); brother, Edgar (Joanne); two grandchildren, Meygan and Hunter Prisk; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Coral (Clemons) Prisk and his son, Thomas.

Honoring David’s wishes, there will be no services.

A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.

