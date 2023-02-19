Feb. 9, 1939 – Feb. 13, 2023

David Paul Molitor met Jesus face to face on Monday February 13, 2023, just days after his 84th birthday. David was a man of great integrity who loved his Lord above all else.

David was born to Antoinette (Zaczowski) and Alex Molitor on February 9, 1939. He was one of eleven children. He married Nancy Roberts on April 8, 1961. They had four biological children: Renee Molitor, Jeanine (Bob) Dull, Connie (Michael) Moravec, and Jeff (Krista) Molitor, and one beloved foster daughter, Patty Miley. Nancy and David have eight grandchildren: Jasmine (Joseph) Kirkpatrick, Sage (Ryan) Gaylord, Ian Moravec, Rienna Moravec, Elissa Dull, Ryan Dull, Jed Molitor and Reid Molitor. They have one precious great-grandchild, Brielle Gaylord.

David was an award-winning artist and excelled in many different mediums. He had wonderful memories of his time working on a farm in his youth, but never realized his dream of owning a farm in this life. We are sure God is giving David the desire of his heart now. We are also confident that David has been welcomed by the Lord with “Well done good and faithful servant.”

David’s life will be celebrated Monday, February 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Gateway Community Church, 3510 High Road, Middleton, WI 53562. The service will be live streamed on Gateway Community Church site. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to CareNet.

