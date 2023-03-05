MADISON—David Ochs, of Madison, WI, died on February 12, 2023, after many years of living with Alzheimer’s Disease.
David is survived by Fay McClurg, his wife of 40 years; his children: Ira Ochs (Claire K. Redfield) of Austin, TX, and Ellyn Ochs (Alain Fidahoussen) of Montreal, Quebec; and his granddaughter, Amy Cordelia Redfield Ochs.
David was buried in a private service at the Natural Path Sanctuary in Verona, WI. The family will hold a memorial gathering in the spring.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison
(608) 249-6666
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison
(608) 249-6666