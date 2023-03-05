April 22, 1964 – Feb. 25, 2023

MADISON—David Jan Mousley, age 58, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. He was surrounded by family when he lost his battle while waiting for a heart transplant. He was born on April 22, 1964, in Elgin, Ill., the son of Jan and Shary (Stark) Mousley.

Dave is survived by his wife, Pam; children, Tricia (Corey) Brabender, Jeff Mousley and Shary (Rodney Saunders Jr.) Pearson; and grandchildren, Evan and Eli (Tricia), Payton, Hailey, Jaxon (Jeff), and Alaina (Shary). He was preceded in death by his mother, Shary Mousley.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at BOWL-A-VARD LANES, 2121 E. Springs Drive, Madison. Friends and family are welcome anytime between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.

