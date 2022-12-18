Aug. 15, 1941 – Dec. 16, 2022

MADISON — David Malcolm Duane, age 81, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022.

He was born in Madison on August 15, 1941, to Benjamin M. and Lois J. Duane. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps in Twenty-Nine Palms, Calif., from 1958 to 1962. Afterward, he returned to Madison and married the former Patricia Sabin in 1964, and they raised four children.

He worked at Gisholt Machine Co. for several years, and Oscar Mayer Foods Corp. from 1971 to 2003, when he retired. Dave was an avid reader, fisherman, bowler, and card player. Dave loved to bowl as often as he could, and for years he spent every Saturday night bowling with his wife, Pat, and best friends, Bill and Jan Henes, and often played cards with them afterward.

Never owning a car as an adult, Dave could usually be found riding his bike to work, the library, or to one of the Madison lakes to catch fish, often sporting his trademark handlebar moustache. He was also a fan of both the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.

Dave is survived by sisters: Gloria “Pat” Duane and Helen “Jackie” Turvey of Madison; sons: Timothy (Marsha) Duane of Edgerton, Todd Duane of Madison, Thomas (Abby) Duane of Madison; daughter, Tracy (Chad) Hotchkiss of Madison; and four grandchildren: Anali Bahena, Sebastian Bahena, Isaac Duane and Kathryn Duane, all of Madison.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Lois Duane; brothers: Bernard Duane, Ivan “Sleepy” Duane, Charles Duane, and John Duane; sisters: Frances Meadowcroft, Margaret Woods, and Sandra Firkins; and wife, Patricia Duane.

The family would like to thank SSM at Home Hospice for all the care given to Dave.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison. A luncheon will follow the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Garden. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.

