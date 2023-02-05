March 1, 1951 – Dec. 30, 2022

SUN PRAIIRE — David Legg, 71, of Deforest, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 30, 2022, as Pink Floyd played him into his eternal tropical paradise. This absolute legend was born in Ipswich, England, on March 1, 1951, to Florence Marjorie and Samuel Legg, making the world funnier and wilder than before. He married Rosemary Simmonds on March 21, 1981, and moved from England to Madison, Wis., in 1982.

David’s life was dedicated to hard work, mischief, laughter, travel, throwing the best parties, and giving his family the world. Known as “The Gov’nor,” “The Maverick,” and “The Legend,” he made himself known wherever he went. His wild stories, gift of comedy, free-spirited nature, and flirtatious quips will be missed by so many, especially his friends in Playa Del Carmen. David’s motto was Monty Python’s “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.”

David is survived by his son, Matthew; and daughter, Danielle Hearn (Duncan). He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 10 to noon on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Cress Funeral Home SUN PRAIRIE with a celebration of life to follow at noon. Please share your memories of David at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

If you are not able to join us in person, please register at the following link to view a livestream of David’s service: https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony.

In honor of David’s wishes, please wear your favorite band shirt or tiki shirt!

Cress Funeral Service

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

(608) 837-9054