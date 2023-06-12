David L. Rehfeldt

April 13, 1947 - November 24, 2022

David L. Rehfeldt, 75, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 24, 2022, in the John R. Moses Skilled Nursing Facility at the Wisconsin Veteran's Home at King, WI.

David was born April 13, 1947, in Columbus, WI, to Lawrence and Louise (Abbuhl) Rehfeldt. He attended schools in Beaver Dam graduating in 1965. Shortly thereafter, David was drafted into the US Army, where he served in Vietnam war as a member of the Scout Platoon, 2nd Battalion, 47th Infantry, 9th Infantry Division. He earned a Bronze Star Medal with a "V" for "Valor in Combat" for his personal bravery and devotion to duty.

"Spc. 4 Rehfeldt was riding on the lead personnel carrier when the column began receiving intense machine gun and automatic weapons fire. He dismounted his track and covered the entire front of the attack, braving hostile fire to move from position to position to direct the launching of grenades at enemy fire targets."

Upon completion of his military service, he went back to school earning his Journeyman Carpenter's degree from Moraine Park Technical School, Fond du Lac, WI. He completed his schooling while working for Luken Lumber Company, Beaver Dam. In 1971, he became a partner in establishing A-1 Contractor's, Beaver Dam. In 1976, he joined The Radford Company, Oshkosh, WI. His vocation took him to all areas of the Western U.P. of Michigan and Northern Wisconsin until his retirement in 2006. He loved being on the road and Houghton, MI was like his second home.

He married Gaylor (Palmer) Rehfeldt in 1970, in Beaver Dam. In late 1977 the family relocated to Rhinelander, WI, for his sales career where they resided until 2020. David and Gaylor were married for 52 years and blessed with two sons: Cory (Kelly) Rehfeldt, Dousman, WI, and Seth (Allison) Rehfeldt, Plover, WI; four grandchildren: Drew, Chase, Noelle and Greta. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Larry; mother-in-law, Patricia Palmer; and brother-in-law, Murphy Palmer.

David was a great fan and coach of Little League and Babe Ruth at Hodag Park. He was a devoted Hodag fan of all school sports. David and Gaylor bowled Sunday night couples league, were members of Bon Temps and even won the crazy Rhinelander Frustration Hunt once. He enjoyed the local coffee group and Monday night golf league. He liked to fish and took many trips to Canada. He hunted and loved making peppernuts and green pickles for camp. As a member of the First United Methodist Church, he ushered often and helped with many programs.

The Rehfeldt family extends warm and heartfelt thanks to the staff at King Veteran's Home. The care David received was exemplary. He kept the staff laughing. He celebrated his 75th birthday with his friends in Olson Hall breaking their first pinata. Even though he lost his sight, the staff always included him in bingo and trivia. He, with fellow Vets, enjoyed sports on TV, especially the Brewer's. In these last few months, when he could no longer find words, he whistled. We are eternally grateful for all the love and kindness shown to David.

David was one of the first Veterans to move into the long-awaited new state-of-the-art Moses Building on the King Campus. Sadly, he now holds the honor of being the first to pass from there. Spring of 2023, he will be laid to rest at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, King, WI. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM with visitation starting at 11:00 AM at Jensen Funeral & Cremation, Columbus. Military honors will be held following the service.