MADISON—David John Peiss, age 32, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at UW Hospital. He was born on Oct. 10, 1990, in Madison, the son of Steven and Kate (Rooney) Peiss.

David graduated from Monona Grove in 2009 and UW-Whitewater in 2014. He worked as a supervisor for Exact Sciences. David had a great sense of humor and was very genuine, caring, intelligent, and creative.

David is survived by his parents, Steven and Kate; brother, Michael Peiss; his girlfriend, Paige Neidinger; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Elizabeth Rooney; and paternal grandparents, Henry and Joanne Peiss.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, and also at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.

