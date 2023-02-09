MOUNT HOREB—David Powell arrived at the eternal farm in heaven on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A memorial service will be held at PERRY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1057 WI-78 Trunk, Mount Horeb, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, with Pastor John Twiton officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.