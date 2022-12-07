Aug. 20, 1942 – Dec. 2, 2022

MADISON—David Edwin Weinberger, Sr., age 80, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2022, surrounded by his beloved family. He was born in Wausau, Wis., to Harry and Lucy Weinberger on Aug. 20, 1942, one of fourteen children. David graduated from Fall River High School where he played football and basketball. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1969. David had a lifelong career as a skilled meat cutter.

David was a member of Burke Lutheran Church where he was known as the ‘chef’. He prepared many church dinners, especially the lefse making event. He was proud to have started the Burke Men’s Breakfast Group. David enjoyed canning and his sweet pickles were legendary among his family and friends. He was an avid fan of the Badgers, Brewers and Packers and always enjoyed a good game of cards. David especially loved watching old westerns and was a huge fan of Roy Rogers.

David said that he was blessed to have been loved by two women in his life. He is survived by his longtime partner, Gloria Lundquist; her daughter, Julie (Tim); his sons, David (Janell), Steven (Susie), Todd (Carrie) and Randall (Heather); brothers and sisters, Helen Stubbe, John (Jack) (Myrlen) Weinberger Sr., Marge Snyder, Patsy Griffin, Daniel (Karen) Weinberger Sr., and Robert (Carol) Weinberger Sr.; his grandchildren, Jess (Joe), Joey (Whitney), Jacob (Rietta), Brianna (Zac), Ryan (Alisa), Kayla (Eric), Megan (True), Sydney (Kale), Carly, Zachary and Emily; and three great-grandchildren with more on the way! He was very proud of all of his children and grandchildren and loved them dearly.

David was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: sisters; and his first love, Arlene Weinberger. They were united in marriage on January 19, 1963, and raised four loving and honorable sons, all of whom continue to treasure the family values instilled by David and Arlene.

Funeral services will be held at BURKE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5720 Portage Road, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, with the Rev. Don Glanzer presiding. Burial will follow at Burke Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Memorials can be made to Burke Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

