 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

David E. York

David E. York

Sept. 6, 1943—Nov. 12, 2022

After a full life of fishing in Canada, traveling to his beloved Mexico and places beyond, David lost his battle with cancer and left this world peacefully on November 12, 2022.

Spending time with friends and family was his favorite pastime. He will be missed by all who loved him.

He is survived by his wife Linda; his son, Jason; his daughter, Heidi; his step-daughters: Kristina (Matthew) and Jessica (Greg); and his grandson, Max; and granddaughters: Madison, Sydney, Alexis and Hailey.

A celebration of his life will be held.

Donations in David’s name can be made to The River Food Pantry.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics