David E. York

Sept. 6, 1943—Nov. 12, 2022

After a full life of fishing in Canada, traveling to his beloved Mexico and places beyond, David lost his battle with cancer and left this world peacefully on November 12, 2022.

Spending time with friends and family was his favorite pastime. He will be missed by all who loved him.

He is survived by his wife Linda; his son, Jason; his daughter, Heidi; his step-daughters: Kristina (Matthew) and Jessica (Greg); and his grandson, Max; and granddaughters: Madison, Sydney, Alexis and Hailey.

A celebration of his life will be held.

Donations in David’s name can be made to The River Food Pantry.