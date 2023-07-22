David "Dave" Rohde

Jan. 10, 1941 - July 4, 2023

MENOMONEE FALLS - July 4th, 2023, David "Dave" Rohde, 82, of Menomonee Falls, WI completed his journey on this earth and stepped peacefully into heaven.

A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Dave was born to Edwin and Doris Rohde on January 10, 1941, Dave held a strong faith in Jesus from a young age and lived by his faith his entire life.

David is survived by his wife, Ruth; his sons: Michael (Gail), Stephan (Janet), and Peter (Kimberly); his sisters: Marilyn Rohde and Marge (Rohde) Hirst; and by his many grandchildren: Maxwell Rohde, Nathan Rohde, Jackson Rohde, Adaline Rohde, Linnea Rohde, and Landon Rohde.

A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on August 19, 2023, at Baraboo Church of the Nazarene, 1800 Crawford Street, Baraboo, WI 53913.