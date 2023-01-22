David D. Manke

Nov. 11, 1948 – Jan. 19, 2023

LODI — “Who knew???”

David Donald Manke, age 74, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

As countless condolences pour in, many remember the impact Dave had on them as the owner of Dave’s A&W in Lodi, Wis., from 1977-1990, or as their coach of many different sports, including basketball, football, baseball, and softball. Being drafted for an A&W sponsored team meant the world to hundreds of kids. It meant being issued a cool uniform and being served more ice cream and root beer than any kid should have post-game.

Dave’s love for family, sports, and music dominated his life. He lived for being involved in, coaching, or catching his kid’s events — and then his grandchildren’s. The man knew more lyrics than anyone you’d ever meet, was quick-witted, and had a one-liner for everything, and repeated them often. His music collection was legendary and pristine; he loved it loud and often laid down tracks for everyone. In the final hours, his family was able to share a few of the soundtracks of his life with him. Dave was the life of the party, the center of attention, not afraid to look silly, and was famous for his memorable dance moves. He had a nickname for everyone, including “The Ole Bat,” “My Bride,” “Sand,” “Racin’ Jason the All-American Kid and Thoroughly Bad Dude,” “Famous Amos,” “Lee-Ha,” “Captain Packer,” and “Sheeba” (plus so many others); we all felt special and left his presence smiling.

Golf is a sport Dave taught and watched most often with his son. He chased perfection on the links his whole life, taking his final lesson last summer. He was skilled, too, at times. The odds of someone having a double eagle and a hole-in-one in their life is like winning the lottery. Dave had both. His playing partners will dearly miss the banter and comradery during their weekly game.

Dave was born to parents, David and Ione (Bancroft) Manke, on Nov. 11, 1948, in Madison, Wis. He married Sandra Kay (Radl) Manke, the love of his life, on Dec. 19, 1970, in the First Presbyterian Church of Lodi.

Dave graduated from Lodi High School in 1967 — where he was the quarterback dating the cheerleader — and from UW-La Crosse in 1972, with a degree in teaching and minor in history. He used it by beginning his professional life as a physical education teacher in Pinellas Park, Fla., from 1972-1977.

Dave taught throughout his life. He shared all he’s learned with everyone, collecting mental encyclopedias of both useful and useless knowledge. His family fondly remembers breaking out Trivial Pursuit, only to watch him win the entire game on his first turn before anyone else could play. He completed the New York Times crossword daily — the last one remains unfinished, glasses and pencil sitting on top. We’ll complete it for you, Dave.

Dave leaves behind Sandy, who was his rock, his junior high sweetheart, and companion for 60 years — 52 of which were shared in marriage. He is also survived by his son, Jason Manke; two daughters, Amy Mikla (Ben) and Leah Carini (Kevin); brother, Steve Manke (Jane); sisters, Ann Johnson (Al), Linda Meyer, and Ellen Michel (Jim); grandchildren, Braydon, Reese, and Maxwell (Manke), Haven (“Havers”), Tyce (“Tyce-aroo From Kalamazoo”), and Nolan Mikla, Lucia (“Loosh”) Carini; two brothers-in-law, John Summers and Daniel Summers; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

At Dave’s request, there will be no funeral service, opting for a celebration of life that will be scheduled at a later date.

Dave lit up by the energy and love that his grandson, Nolan David, showed. He would appreciate a donation to the Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin, or to a charity of your choosing.

“Have a good time. Get out alive.”

Rest in peace, Dave.

