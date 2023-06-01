Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

David C. Olsen

May 31, 1955 - May 26, 2023

NECEDAH - David C. Olsen, age 67, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 at the UW Hospital in Madison. He was born May 31, 1955 to Charles and Romelle (Norton) Olsen in Mauston. David married the love of his life, Chryal Grignon, on February 15, 1975.

He is survived by his wife, Chryal; children: Charity (Michael) Shaw, Michelle (Mark) Johnson, Michael (Therese) Olsen, Christy (Christopher) Lang; 23 grandchildren; siblings: Donna Olsen, Heather Koth; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-laws; nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Arlie Miller.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Romelle and Charles Olsen, grandson, Nathaniel, and father-in-law, Robert Grignon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Burial with full military honors will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Friday.

The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.