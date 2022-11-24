Jan. 6, 1930—Nov. 21, 2022

JANESVILLE—David Bruce Bickle Sr. (Poppy), passed away peacefully at home on November 21, 2022. Dave was born January 6, 1930, the fifth of eight children to Clair and Bona (Gooch) Bickle. He grew up on the family farm on Dunbar Road, east of Footville. Dave attended the Red Brick schoolhouse and Janesville High School. He would serve his country in the U.S. Army reserves from 1948 to 1951.

In 1946, Dave met Mary Ann Finnane, and the rest was history. They married on February 4, 1950, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Janesville and together raised seven children. They celebrated 69 years of marriage together before Mary passed away on May 1, 2019.

Dave worked at General Motors for 31 years, the last 17 in the powerhouse, retiring the end of December 1989. He was a proud member of the UAW Local 95. In the early 1980s, Dave and his brother, Delton, founded and operated Precision Screw Machine Products. Dave later sold his interest in the business to Delton.

Not one to rest in the shade, Dave began to do volunteer work. He and Mary were very active with the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, they delivered Meals on Wheels, worked at Castaways resale shop, and helped out baking cookies on Cookie Day at Mercy Hospital and making “Walker bags,” at last count making over 1,000.

He was a handyman at heart, a jack-of-all-trades, and was always there when someone needed a hand.

Dave and Mary were members of the Nativity of Mary Parish, Janesville, where together they helped organize and host funeral dinners. Dave was also a charter member of the Msgr. Beck-Fr. Olson Council 10363 of the Knights of Columbus and was a proud member of the 4th Degree Color Guard.

They were avid campers, belonging to the Holiday Rambler Association, attending rallies across the country and making many lifelong friends. Dave also never missed a chance to watch his Cubbies and was able to witness them winning the World Series.

Dave is survived by two daughters: M. Diane Hawkins and Denise Hanson both of Janesville; four sons: Barry (Dorothy) of Janesville, Brian (Cindy) of Delavan, Mark (Laura) of Janesville, and David Jr. of San Diego, CA; ten grandchildren: Danyel (Jason) Dorsha, Amanda (Nick) Fieiras, Todd Bickle, Mindy Bickle, Elliott (Joy) Bickle, Andrew Bickle, David Hodd, Jennifer (Chris) Daykin, Sid (Lily Grant) Bickle, and Sara Shamy; two great-grandsons: Marco and Maximo Fieiras; sisters-in-law: Sarah Krueger of Janesville, Sr. Mary Cora Finnane RMS of Chicago, and Andy Stair of Janesville; brothers-in-law: T. John Finnane of Alexandria, VA, and Mac (Sheila) Finnane of Orlando, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Cora and Dan Finnane; brothers: Don, Dale, and Dean; sisters: Lois Lucey and Bona Deegan; sisters-in-law: Anita Bickle, Ardys Bickle, Shirley Bickle, Jean Waite, Genevieve Gray, and Virginia Ahlf; brothers-in-law: William Finnane, Richard, Waite, Sidney Krueger, Fr. Daniel Finnane, Robert Finnane, Robert Gray, and Robert Stair. He is also preceded by his son, William Bickle-Shamy; daughter-in-law,Andrea Bickle; son-in-law, David Hawkins Sr; and grandson, David Hawkins, Jr.

A Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Nativity of Mary Parish, Janesville with Fr. Paul Ugo Arinze presiding. Visitation will be Monday, November 28, 2022, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, and again on Tuesday at CHURCH from 10:00 AM to time of Mass. Dave will be laid to rest in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com for online condolences.

In lieu of flowers, Dave requested memorials be made in his name to Nativity of Mary Parish or Mercy Hospice, who were very helpful in his final weeks.

To friends and family, he was known as “Picky” or “Uncle Picky” and to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he was “Poppy.”