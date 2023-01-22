MADISON — David Boyd Edie, age 75, passed away on January 17, 2023, following a long struggle with Alzheimer’s and a brief battle with cancer.

A lifetime professional advocate and champion for young children, he was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

We will celebrate Dave’s Life at a memorial picnic, to be announced later.

For the full obituary, please visit www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road

Madison

(608) 238-3434