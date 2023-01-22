MADISON — David Boyd Edie, age 75, passed away on January 17, 2023, following a long struggle with Alzheimer’s and a brief battle with cancer.
A lifetime professional advocate and champion for young children, he was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
We will celebrate Dave’s Life at a memorial picnic, to be announced later.
For the full obituary, please visit www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road
Madison
(608) 238-3434
