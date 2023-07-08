David Blaine Luther

Aug. 29, 1964 - May 14, 2023

David Blaine Luther passed away peacefully at Casa De Oaks in Reedsburg, WI on May 14, 2023. David was born on August 29, 1964, to Herman (Hermie) and Byrdine Luther in Baraboo, WI. David's life was a simple one. He enjoyed doing arts and crafts (especially making bracelets and necklaces), traveling and eating McDonalds french fries and shakes. He was happiest when with family and friends and listening to country music. Some of his favorite artists included Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard and Dolly Parton. He knew the words to most of the classic country songs and loved to sing along.

To some David's life may have seemed uneventful, perhaps even sad at times. But to those who were able to take the time throughout the years to chat, watch and love, David was a gift. Upon each visit he usually shared a big smile and a funny tidbit that made you laugh. David had a simple love of Jesus that could be heard in the way he said his prayers. We have no doubt David is with Jesus, all the saints and his family.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Hermie and Byrdine and his brother Al.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Baraboo, WI on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

A special thanks to the staff at Casa De Oaks and the nurses at Hospice for their care, advocacy and friendship to David. You all made his life a little bit better – thank you!

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.