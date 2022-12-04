MADISON—David Allen Rhodes, 75 years old, died November 10, 2022, in Iowa City. He met the end as he lived with grace, generosity, and humor.

Born in Des Moines, IA, he lived in an old farmhouse in the driftless area of Wisconsin most of his adult life. He was in the process of returning from Iowa to Madison, WI, where all immediate family now reside.

He is survived by his wife, Edna (Kiemele); daughters: Alexandra Stanton (Rhodes) and Emily Rhodes (Zach Schaefer); three grandchildren: Sebastian, Noah, and James; his first wife, Lucy Rhodes (Jordan); brothers: Steve and Nelson; and many friends. Those who preceded him in death include granddaughter, Eva; and his parents, Luther, and Ruth.

David received an MFA from Iowa Writers Workshop (1971). His first book of literary fiction was published in 1971. His 6th novel, “Painting Beyond Walls” was published September 2022.

A memorial gathering in Valton, WI, is planned for May 2023.