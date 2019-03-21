DOLTON, Ill. / PARDEEVILLE - Lillian Davia, age 89, died peacefully March 18, 2019. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 47 years, Harry Davia.
She earned a Master's Degree in Psychiatry from Lewis University later in life. Lillian became a teacher for the South Suburban Cook County public school system for 20 years, and served on the Board of Education and the Teacher's Union.
Harry and Lillian retired to a lake house in Pardeeville. There she had a successful resale shop for 10 years.
Lillian is survived by her children, Dan Davia, Diane (Tim) Harms, Maureen (Joe) Gustafson, Kathy Davia, Richard Davia, and Mike (Toni) Davia; proud grandmother, of Kris (Nora) Davia, Stephen Davia, the late Bryan Davia, Riley Harms, Emily Harms, David Matson, Doug Matson, Melanie Gustafson, Ian Gustafson, Tim (Chelsea) Zegley, Kurt (Bianca) Davia, and Kristin Davia.
We will honor Lillian's wishes for no services. She will be cremated and, along with Harry, be laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family, for online condolences please visit www.grassefs.com.