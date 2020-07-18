Davenport, Douglas A.

WAUNAKEE — Douglas A. Davenport, 68, died peacefully at his home in Waunakee surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Born in Richland Center on Dec. 13, 1951 to Douglas and Beverly (Brown) Davenport, he married Jody (Mulhern) Davenport June 9, 1973.

Doug is survived by Jody, his loving wife of 47 years, and three sons; the favorite son, Brent (Heather), Brandon "BJ"-Dingy Jr, and Dr. Doug (Jamie), the good son; mother-in-law Coletta Mulhern, his wife's father James Mulhern; 9 grandchildren, Mackenzie, Ty, Gabrielle, Reese, Isaac, Camden, Braylon, Calen and Cooper. Doug has six siblings, Cheryl (Steve) Brewer, Sharon (Darryl) LeVoy, Alice (Wayne) Rogers, Betty Goth (John), and Paul. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother James "Jimmy" Davenport, and brother-in-law Jon Mulhern. Doug worked at/owned Adler's automotive for 43 years. He exemplified and instilled in his family his values of honesty, integrity, and hard work, yet was always quick with a joke and that unmistakable big Doug laugh. Ringy Dingy, Dad.