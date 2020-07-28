Davenport, Douglas A.

WAUNAKEE - Douglas A. Davenport, 68, died on Sat. July 11, 2020 at his home in Waunakee. A Celebration of Doug's life will be held on Tues. Aug. 4, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Rex's Innkeeper, 301 N. Century Ave., Waunakee. A full obituary published on July 19, 2020.
Winn-Cress
Funeral and Cremation Services
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513
