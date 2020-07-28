Davenport, Douglas A.

Davenport, Douglas A.

{{featured_button_text}}

WAUNAKEE - Douglas A. Davenport, 68, died on Sat. July 11, 2020 at his home in Waunakee. A Celebration of Doug's life will be held on Tues. Aug. 4, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Rex's Innkeeper, 301 N. Century Ave., Waunakee. A full obituary published on July 19, 2020.

Davenport, Douglas A.

Douglas Davenport

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Services

5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513

To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Davenport as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics