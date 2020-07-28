Davenport, Douglas A.

Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

WAUNAKEE - Douglas A. Davenport, 68, died on Sat. July 11, 2020 at his home in Waunakee. A Celebration of Doug's life will be held on Tues. Aug. 4, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Rex's Innkeeper, 301 N. Century Ave., Waunakee. A full obituary published on July 19, 2020.