WAUNAKEE - Beverly J. Davenport, age 86, of Waunakee, passed away at Oak Ridge Living in Windsor, on Sunday, May 5, 2019. She was born in Clayton, Wis., on Feb. 6, 1933, to Waldo and Irene Brown. She married Douglas on Oct. 1, 1950.
Beverly is survived by her seven children, Cheryl (Steven) Brewer, Douglas (Jody), Sharon (Darryl) LeVoy, Alice (Wayne) Rogers, Betty Goth (John) Jim and Paul; 16 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Ron and Steve; her husband, Doug; and grandson, Wayne Alan.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Highway Q, in Waunakee. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in Vienna Cemetery. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.