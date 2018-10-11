Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON / OREGON—Angela Marie Daveler, age 48, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. She was born on Aug. 20, 1970, in Stoughton, the daughter of John Daveler and Patricia (Boettcher) Thompson.

Angela worked as a supervisor for UPS in Madison. She enjoyed cheering on the Packers and spending time with her family and pets, especially her tarantula, Oscar.

Angela is survived by her parents; son, Sebastian Vollaerts; brother, Aaron Daveler; sister, Jennifer Daveler; nephew, Jedi Roman; and special god children, Caden and Jadyn Klauser. She is further survived by many loving family and friends.

A Celebration of Angela’s Life will be held at OREGON BOWLING ALLEY, 214 Spring St., Oregon, beginning at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Daveler, Angela Marie
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.