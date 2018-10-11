MADISON / OREGON—Angela Marie Daveler, age 48, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. She was born on Aug. 20, 1970, in Stoughton, the daughter of John Daveler and Patricia (Boettcher) Thompson.
Angela worked as a supervisor for UPS in Madison. She enjoyed cheering on the Packers and spending time with her family and pets, especially her tarantula, Oscar.
Angela is survived by her parents; son, Sebastian Vollaerts; brother, Aaron Daveler; sister, Jennifer Daveler; nephew, Jedi Roman; and special god children, Caden and Jadyn Klauser. She is further survived by many loving family and friends.
A Celebration of Angela’s Life will be held at OREGON BOWLING ALLEY, 214 Spring St., Oregon, beginning at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
