PORTAGE—Violet G. Daugherty, age 91, passed away at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018.
Memorial services will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at 3 p.m., with Chaplain Tom Drury officiating. Inurnment will be private at the Boscobel Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Home Health United Hospice or the Wauona Trails Women’s Club.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family.