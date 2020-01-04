Daskow, Shirley

Shirley graduated with a degree in economics and then was a wonderful homemaker in Green Bay, where she raised four children with her husband, Sol Segall. In her early-40s, she went to St. Norbert College to get certified to teach elementary school, and then delighted second-graders and third-graders in the Green Bay suburb of Ashwaubenon.

Shirley was 47 when she and Sol divorced, and about one year later she married Erv Daskow and moved to the Milwaukee suburb of Fox Point. She and Erv traveled throughout the world and were living happily in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale, when Erv died in 2008. Shirley thought her traveling days were done, but she was wrong.

She took road trips to national parks with her son and reconnected with Larry Goulding, whom she had dated after her divorce nearly 40 years before and who was still living in Green Bay. After Shirley moved to Capitol Lakes in Madison in the summer of 2011, at the age of 85, Larry, then 80, asked her if she'd like to drive south for the winter with him in his RV. Shirley, who had never camped or lived in an RV, said she'd try it and grew to love spending the winter with Larry in RV parks and made many more friends.

