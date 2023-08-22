Daryl Gene Benson

Sept. 12, 1942 - Aug. 13, 2023

IRON RIDGE - Daryl Gene Benson, age 80, of Iron Ridge, WI, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Madison.

A memorial gathering for Daryl will be held on Friday, October 20, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Military honors will be conducted by the Juneau American Legion Post #15.

Daryl was born the son of Harold and Ethel (Ankeny) Benson on September 12, 1942, in Minnesota. He was united in marriage to Sharon Lindner on October 16, 1996, in Mayville, WI.

Daryl proudly served his county in the United States Army. He worked in Intelligence and was stationed in Africa. When stationed in Africa, he took the tickertape when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. Daryl was the one to alert the base of his passing.

Daryl loved to work and mentor people. He retired at the age of 80 from Woodstream, which used to be Gardner Manufacturing. He worked for 42 years and saw the company through the many changes and challenges it faced. He was very proud of the birdfeeders and hummingbird nectar that they were currently making.

Daryl had a passion for the mountains. He took many family vacations, and everyone involved mountains. He also enjoyed going to various casinos with his wife, Sharon. Daryl was always someone that was more than willing to lend a hand. He enjoyed mowing his and his neighbor's lawn. Every day he looked forward to going to The Village Garden in Juneau for breakfast.

Daryl will be missed by his loving wife, Sharon; children: Coleen (Rich) of WI, Colette of NM, Christine (Tom) of NM, Jon (Kim) of MI, Marty of WI, and Collette of WI; his sisters: Donna (Robert) Becker, Sue (Rich) Quam, and Janice Barthel; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Daryl was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Robert and Mabel Beuprey, one great-nephew, as well as numerous other family members and friends.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family.