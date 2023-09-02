Darwin "Darb" Limberg

Nov. 2, 1942 - Aug. 31, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Darwin "Darb" Limberg, age 80, of Beaver Dam, passed away at his home on Thursday, August 31, 2023, after a courageous battle with leukemia.

A memorial gathering for Darwin will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam from 3:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will begin at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Sandra Schieble officiating.

Darwin Charles Limberg was born in Beaver Dam, WI on November 2, 1942 to Robert and Pearl (Oestreich) Limberg. He was a 1961 graduate of Beaver Dam High School.

On February 14, 1970, Darwin married the love of his life, Sarah Wright. They were blessed with two children.

Darwin worked a number of jobs in his younger years, including a few years working at the Miami-Opa Locka Airport in Opa Locka, FL. While working at the airport he trained for and received his private pilot's license. He also had the opportunity to play a small, walk on part in the 1972 movie, "Limbo" which was being filmed at the airport.

In 1974, Darwin moved his family back to Wisconsin and began working for the Beaver Dam Department of Public Works, where he worked until retirement.

Darwin was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and marksmanship, and for a number of years he shot trap at the Beaver Dam Conservation Club.

His love of fishing began as a young boy and continued until his failing health kept him from his passion. He owned numerous boats throughout his life and could always be found on Beaver Dam Lake or any of the other many lakes in Southern Wisconsin, fishing tournaments or just for fun.

Darwin's love of fishing led him to become an advocate for our local lakes. He spent many years on the Board of Directors for both the Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association and also the Beaver Dam Lake Development Board. He was a member of the Lost Lake Preservation Association and was DNR certified as both an Angling Instructor and a Boating Safety Instructor. His proudest accomplishment with the BDLIA was his part in researching, developing and building a Fish Hatchery for Beaver Dam Lake which ultimately hatched and released 190,000 Northern Fry and 1.6 million Walleye fry into Beaver Dam Lake in 1997.

He also had a lifelong love of music. In retirement he could be found singing karaoke on the weekends and even ran his own karaoke business for a few years. His favorites were classic country and old time rock & roll. Anyone who had the pleasure of hearing him sing his signature karaoke song "Sunday Morning Coming Down" was truly awed.

Darwin was a man of strong convictions. Right or wrong, he would always fight for the people and things he believed in.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sarah Limberg; daughter, Robin (Rick) Frank; and son, Shawn Limberg; two grandsons: Steven N. (Danielle Diefenbach) Bilke and Tayber Limberg; his mother, Pearl Limberg; two sisters: Louann (Robert) Hughes and Kathleen Prieve. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Darwin was preceded in death by his father, Robert Limberg, two brothers: Robert "Bobby" and Gary Lee Limberg, brother-in-law, Marvin Prieve, niece, Michelle Prieve, father-in-law, William Wright and mother-in-law, Joycelyn Wright.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the SSM Fond Du Lac Hospice staff , as well as, the nurses of SSM Dean Medical Group in Columbus, WI for their kind and compassionate care of Darwin.

