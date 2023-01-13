Darlene Jean Rygh

June 22, 1928 – Jan. 10, 2023

OREGON — Darlene June Rygh, age 94, of Oregon, Wis., joined her beloved husband, Roland Rygh, on the evening of Jan. 10, 2023, while surrounded by her loved ones.

Darlene was born on June 22, 1928, in Paoli, Wis., to Francis and Rosa Bavery. She graduated from Oregon High School in 1946, and married the love of her life, Roland Rygh, on May 14, 1949, in Oregon, where they built their life together. Darlene spent her free time enjoying many hobbies such as crocheting; camping and attending the antique tractor shows with family; dancing at the Park Ponderosa Ballroom; hosting the most magical Christmas celebrations for her family; and simply being the matriarch of the family. Anyone who knew her, knew of her true passion for shopping and attending the annual craft shows in Green Bay.

She supported and accompanied her husband for several years in the Zor Shrine Clown Unit and Zor Keystone Kop Unit and was a member of Antioch Temple No. 113, Daughters of the Nile.

Darlene is survived by her children, Richard (Sheryl) Rygh of Oregon, Kathy (Dan) Stecklein of Topeka, Kan., Julie (Lester) Green of Lyndon, Kan., Randy (Kelly) Rygh of Brooklyn, Chari (Jay Nieman) Madrigal of Janesville and Jodi (Greg) Rygh-Crooks of Oregon. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren, Billie (Tim) Streich, Kristi (David Cull) Rygh, Loran (Brittany Doerfer) Rygh, Adam (Joyce Robinson) Johnson, Annie (Mark Brewer) Neary, Kane (Nettie) Johnson, Nicole (Brett) Terrien, Jon (Shania) Rossich, Jordan (Katie) Rossich, Alyssa (Cesar Tovart) Madrigal, Amber (Travis) Mountford, Cody (Sarah Gorsline) Vaccaro and Cole (Chelsie) Vaccaro; and 27 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Rygh, on Aug. 6, 1996; her daughter, Karen S. (Rygh) Baye of Green Bay, on May 16, 2020; three sisters, Florence, Rosemary and Edna; two brothers, Elmer and Alvin, and their beloved spouses; and son-in-law, Mike Baye.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Services will be private.

Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children or The Wisconsin Masonic Foundation Acts of Kindness. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

