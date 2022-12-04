June 25, 1935—Nov. 29, 2022

CROSS PLAINS—Darlene A. “DoDo” Capel, age 87, of Cross Plains, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born on June 25, 1935, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Isadore and Adeline (Bohle) Buechner.

Darlene graduated from Middleton High School, with the class of 1953. In 1970, she joined her dad, Isie, her brother, Ray, and eventually her sister, Holly, working in the family business, Hi-Way Service Garage for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed playing cards with her many friends in their card club of over 50 years. Darlene was an avid bowler, joining her mother’s team at a young age and enjoyed years of bowling with her friends, daughters and granddaughter. She was a Wisconsin sports fan but she was most passionate about the Packers. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 245 and a lifetime member of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church.

Darlene was a devoted mother and grandmother to her “girls” and grandchildren. The caregiver of the family, always putting her family’s needs ahead of her own.

Darlene is survived by her “girls,” Joli (Franny) Russell, Janel (Mark) Kruchten and Jaye Capel; grandchildren, Rochelle, Tony and Adam Kruchten, Hiland and Hattie Russell and Cory Gillett; great-granddaughter, Lexi Kruchten; sister, Holly Buechner and her son, Jake; brother, Raymond (Teri) Buechner and his daughters, Shauna (Justin) and Lindsey; and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and beloved daughter, Jil Ann.

A special thank you to all of those that called, visited or brought food for Mom during the last couple of months.

“You are at peace, your soul is at rest; Everything you gave, we were so blessed. To where we are, where we’ve been, For the life we shared, we’d do it again. We love you Mom... we’ll remember when.”

In keeping with Darlene’s wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Cross Plains

Funeral & Cremation Care

2421 Church St.

(608) 798-3141