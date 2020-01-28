Darcy, Thomas P., Jr.

FITCHBURG - Thomas P. Darcy, Jr. died on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at home with his family, after living three years and eight months with Stage 4 pancreatic adenocarcinoma. He was born in Massapequa, N.Y., to Thomas and Nora (Kelly) Darcy on Jan. 24, 1957. Thomas was a graduate of St. Pius X Preparatory Seminary (1975), SUNY Maritime College (1979) and Drake University (1997). Upon graduation from SUNY Maritime, he served as a U.S. Naval officer on vessels such as the U.S.S. John A. Moore, U.S.S. Duncan, and the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk. He then served as a paramilitary officer with the CIA from 1984-1993, with assignments across the world, including time at a major U.S. Embassy. Following the CIA, he continued as an intelligence professional, both as an active duty and reserve U.S. Naval officer at United States Strategic Command in Omaha, Neb. He retired as a Commander from the U.S Naval Reserve in 2003.