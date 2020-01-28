Darcy, Thomas P., Jr.

FITCHBURG - Thomas P. Darcy, Jr. died on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at home with his family, after living three years and eight months with Stage 4 pancreatic adenocarcinoma. He was born in Massapequa, N.Y., to Thomas and Nora (Kelly) Darcy on Jan. 24, 1957. Thomas was a graduate of St. Pius X Preparatory Seminary (1975), SUNY Maritime College (1979) and Drake University (1997). Upon graduation from SUNY Maritime, he served as a U.S. Naval officer on vessels such as the U.S.S. John A. Moore, U.S.S. Duncan, and the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk. He then served as a paramilitary officer with the CIA from 1984-1993, with assignments across the world, including time at a major U.S. Embassy. Following the CIA, he continued as an intelligence professional, both as an active duty and reserve U.S. Naval officer at United States Strategic Command in Omaha, Neb. He retired as a Commander from the U.S Naval Reserve in 2003.
A Fitchburg resident, Tom served two terms as an Alderman, worked on the city’s Park Commission, and was chairman of the Fitchburg Police and Fire Commission. In 2003, Tom helped establish the Madison Edgewood/West High School Boys lacrosse team and coached the team until 2011.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Teresa (Paulsen); sons, James (Jessica), Joseph (Faydra), John and Chris; daughter, Rheanna; mother, Nora Darcy; sister, Erin Messina; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, and sisters and brothers-in-law. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. JOSEPH CHURCH, 1905 West Beltline Highway, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, with Monsignor Thomas Baxter presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery. “Fair winds and following seas.”
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Tom’s name to the UW Carbone Center, Edgewood High School, Good Shepherd Parish, or Agrace HospiceCare.
