MAZOMANIE—Steven Arthur Danz, age 70, of Mazomanie, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Maplewood Health Care Center. A funeral service will be held at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5434 Scherbel Rd., Black Earth, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, with Pastor Kathi Matthews-Risley presiding. Burial will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1710 Center St., Black Earth, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
