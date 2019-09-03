MADISON - Robin L. Danks, age 66, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Jan. 12, 1953, in Madison, the son of Donald and Mae (Spiker) Danks. Robin graduated from Stoughton High School 1972. He married Doris Baker on Dec. 20, 1986, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Robin began working for Madison Kipp Corp. as a die caster on May 1972, and retired in 2000, after 27 1/2 years of service.
Robin loved spending time at the fire station with his son and feeding the crews and working on his 73 Dodge Dart. He was a wise man with all the answers and knew how to fix any problems. Robin loved to make people laugh and always had a good joke to tell. He was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed deer hunting and gardening, especially growing tomatoes. Robin also was an avid Packers and WWE wrestling fan. He liked camping and vacationing. Robin was a huge family man and being together was very important to him. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and delighted in watching them grow. He also adored his many pet companions that he had over the years.
Robin is survived by his wife, Doris; children, David Danks and Jessica (Terry Banks II) Danks; six grandsons, Terry III, Cody, Samuel and Ethan Banks, and Jackson and Jordan Danks; two granddaughters, Isabella and Hailey Banks; brothers, Donald (Patty) and Rodney (Donna) Danks; father-in-law, Clem Baker; and sisters-in-law, Sharon (Glen) Kenyon and Janice (Robert) Howland. He was preceded in death by his parents; and mother-in-law, Judy Baker.
A funeral service will be held at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1904 Winnebago, St. Madison, at 12 p.m. Noon, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the family.
A special thanks to Dr. Musa and Dr. Mohan and the entire staff at St. Mary's MICU for the care that was given to Robin during his stay.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com."
