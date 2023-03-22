Danny—Big D—Uncle D—Big Man Dan—Dan-Dan—Dangerous Dan—Big Baby Dan (BBD)—was preceded in death by his father, James Ward; and brother, Geoffrey Ward. He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth and her husband, Tom Ventura; brothers and sisters: Adrienne (John O’Connell), James (Carol Atkeson), John (Peggy), Julie (JP), Mary (Malvene Collins), and Elizabeth. Favorite uncle of a slew of nieces and nephews, whom he hosted many times at his treasured cabin in the Northwoods: Brittany and Cassidy Burns; Laura, Ryan (godson), Jeffrey, and Julia Ward; Dylan, Janie, and Emmy Ward; Kelly and Olivia O’Donovan; Elizabeth (goddaughter) and Isaac Collins-Ward; Quinn and Blaine Raye-Ward. Beloved nephew of many aunts and uncles, cherished cousin to a boatload of cousins, and a steadfast, huge-of-heart friend to countless people who will miss him dearly.