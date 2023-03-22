April 14, 1970—March 11, 2023
MONONA—Daniel Ward died unexpectedly on March 11, 2023, in Monona, WI.
Danny—Big D—Uncle D—Big Man Dan—Dan-Dan—Dangerous Dan—Big Baby Dan (BBD)—was preceded in death by his father, James Ward; and brother, Geoffrey Ward. He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth and her husband, Tom Ventura; brothers and sisters: Adrienne (John O’Connell), James (Carol Atkeson), John (Peggy), Julie (JP), Mary (Malvene Collins), and Elizabeth. Favorite uncle of a slew of nieces and nephews, whom he hosted many times at his treasured cabin in the Northwoods: Brittany and Cassidy Burns; Laura, Ryan (godson), Jeffrey, and Julia Ward; Dylan, Janie, and Emmy Ward; Kelly and Olivia O’Donovan; Elizabeth (goddaughter) and Isaac Collins-Ward; Quinn and Blaine Raye-Ward. Beloved nephew of many aunts and uncles, cherished cousin to a boatload of cousins, and a steadfast, huge-of-heart friend to countless people who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be Friday, March 24, 2023, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Services, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie, IL, 60077. Funeral Mass Saturday, March 25, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul of the Cross, 320 S. Washington Avenue, Park Ridge, IL, 60068. Mass will streamed; Donnellan website will soon post streaming link.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your chosen Alcohol, Drug, or Mental Health Organization.