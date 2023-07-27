Daniel Rodwell

July 27, 1937 - July 17, 2023

BARABOO - Daniel Rodwell, age 85 of Baraboo, WI, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Oak Park Place in Baraboo, WI surrounded by his family.

A Memorial Service for Daniel will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at Oak Park Place in the "Big Top Room" with Deacon Tom Hale presiding. Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at Lake Delton Village Cemetery following the service.

Daniel was born July 27, 1937 in Delton, WI, the son of Mordecai and Estella (Thies) Rodwell. He was a graduate of Wisconsin Dells High School in 1955. He married the love of his life Roseann Reinertson on November 21, 1959 in Burlington, WI. The couple enjoyed 63 years of marriage.

Dan worked in the food industry since he was 12 years old, as he began working for the Delton IGA. Next he worked for the Kroger company until they moved out of state. He then worked for Schultz Sav-O (Piggly Wiggly). During those years they resided in Waupun, Madison, Watertown, North Freedom and East Troy. In 2006 they moved to Reedsburg.

He lost his mother at age four. Mort raised Dan and his sister, Sara, by himself with the help of family members. In 1952 he married Frances Sandberg. Dan then gained three sisters. Later he was blessed with two more siblings.

Dan is survived by his wife, Roseann; his daughter, Donna (Dave Van Grinsven), Appleton, WI; Jim (Jennifer) Rodwell, Lyndon Station, WI; son-in-law, Curtis Meier, Rochester, MN; Mark (Beth) Rodwell, Cottage Grove, WI; Joe (Lorrie) Rodwell, Troy Center, WI; eight grandchildren: Rose (Juan Parra) Van Grinsven, Bogota, Colombia, Joan (Rob) Doss, Springfield, MO, Danielle (Jesse) Kangas, Westfield, WI, Rebecca (Wesley) Apple, Cedar Hill, TN, Mary (Tareq Alamr) Rodwell, Madison, WI, John Rodwell, Platteville, WI, Brittany Meier, Rochester, MN, Megan Meier, Rochester, MN; four great-grandchildren: Parker, Jack and Marlee Kangas, Westfield, WI, Emilio Parra Van Grinsven, Bogota, Colombia. He is also survived by his sister, Sara (Pat) Gavinski, Columbus, OH, sister, Leslie Richards, Whiting, NJ, brother, Tom (Linda) Rodwell, Milwaukee, WI, sister Connie (Timothy) Webster, Pardeeville, WI. Dan is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Dan is preceded in death by his parents, Mort, Estella and Frances; sister, Donna (infancy); daughter, Mary Rodwell Meier; step-sisters: Judy Hagen and Peggy Sorenson; sister-in-law, Carolyn Reinertson.

A favorite pastime of Dan's was fishing and teaching others how to fish. His passion after retirement was the local food pantries. He helped so many people he never knew by the food he distributed.

In lieu of flowers, Dan would have wanted you to give something to your local food pantry. Then, go out and enjoy your favorite ice cream.

The families wish to thank those helping with his care . . . Edie, Jan, Kitty, Kristen, Margaret, Ruth Ann, and Trish, also, those that took care of our house and yard . . . Adam, Rick and Todd, and the staff at Oak Park Place and SSM Home Health and Hospice. Dan always felt at home. He considered his fellow residents as family.

