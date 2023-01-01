Oct. 13, 1952 – Dec. 26, 2022

MIDDLETON—Daniel Robert Culligan, age 70, passed away peacefully following an unexpected medical emergency on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at UW Hospital, with his loving wife by his side. Dan was born on Oct. 13, 1952, in Two Rivers, Wis., to Wallace and Dorothy (Gronowski) Culligan. He graduated from Roncalli High School with the class of 1970. In 1974, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with a bachelor’s degree in English. After graduating from college, he began his career working at Cher-Make Sausage Company in Manitowoc. Following many successful years at Cher-Make, his leadership skills took him to Dairy Foods USA, where he became President and a partner in the business. He had recently retired in May of 2022 following the sale of the company.

Dan was a kind and gentle soul who loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends. Whether it was fishing in Canada, going up North, cheering on the Badgers and Packers, or just sharing a Captain and Coke with friends around a roaring bonfire, he was always happiest surrounded by the people he loved. Dan loved his time on the golf course at Blackhawk Country Club with his Thursday buddies and his new Tuesday golf group. He was looking forward to spending much of his retirement golfing and relaxing in Naples, Fla., with his favorite golf partner, his wife, Ann.

Dan is survived by his wife, Ann; and six children, Matthew Culligan and his wife, Stacey (Manitowoc), Christopher Culligan and his wife, Mary (Wauwatosa), Kate Barca and her husband, Andy (Cedarburg), Nicolas Cindric (Flower Mound, Texas), Megan Cindric (Milwaukee) and Ryan Cindric (Hood River, Ore.). He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Lindsey, Claire and Elise Culligan (Manitowoc), Charlotte and Andrew Culligan (Wauwatosa) and Vincent and Estelle Barca (Cedarburg). Dan is further survived by his brother, Pat Culligan and his wife, Sherrie (Two Rivers); father-in-law and mother-in-law, Chuck and Margaret Joslin (Golden, Colo.); several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Dorothy Culligan; sister, Mary Ann Haese; sister, Kathy Kuether; brother-in-law, Mark Joslin; and brother-in-law, David Joslin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. There will also be a livestream of the Mass, which can be viewed via Dan’s memorial page at www.gundersonfh.com. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, and also the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and doctors at UW Hospital for the skill and compassion they provided to Dan while he was in their care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please donate to Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin, www.assew.org, or the charity of your choice in Dan’s name. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

