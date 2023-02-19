Sept. 13, 1946 – Feb. 1, 2023

STOUGHTON — Daniel Richard Grim, age 77, of Stoughton, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Stoughton Health Hospital. Daniel was born September 13, 1946, in Richland Center, Wis., to the late Carl and Lois (Cook) Grim. He married Barbara Kay (Johnson) Grim on August 7, 1999, in Stoughton.

Daniel worked for 26 years doing research at the Physical Sciences Laboratory as an Electronics Technician for the University of Wisconsin. He was also a Vietnam War Navy Veteran. He enjoyed his ham Radio (AB9LQ).

Daniel is survived by his son David and daughter-in-law, Suzanne Grim of Jefferson, La.; sister, Diane Testerman of West Bend; brother, Leonard Grim of Richland Center and sister-in-law, Betty Grim of Richland Center; and other family members and friends.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Carl Grim; his wife, Barbara Grim; and brother, Maurice Grim.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon reception, immediately following, at the Stoughton American Legion. Private burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery. Friends may greet the family from 9 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Please share your memories of Daniel by posting on his Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Home

206 W. Prospect St., P.O. Box 231, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244