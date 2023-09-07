Daniel R. Weber

May 23, 1968 - Sept. 3, 2023

WISCONSIN DELLS - Daniel R. Weber, age 55, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at St. Mary's Hospital – Madison surrounded by his loving family.

A memorial service for Dan will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Picha Funeral Home – Lake Delton with Rev. Matt Gehrke presiding. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. until the time of service at 6:00 P.M. Following the service, a celebration of life reception will be held at "The Keg" in the Wisconsin Dells beginning around 7:00 P.M. Dan will be laid to rest at Big Spring Cemetery at a later date.

Dan was born on May 23, 1968 in Baraboo, Wisconsin. The son of Kenneth and Bonnie (Nickel) Weber. He grew up in Wisconsin Dells and graduated from WDHS in 1986. He was on the football team and was a standout athlete for the Dells Blades in the Wing position. He continued to enjoy sports as an avid Badger and Packer fan. While in high school he was employed by Bork & Kane Rexall Drug Store and worked at Thompson's Ranch House also. After graduation he attended the Moraine Park Technical College of Beaver Dam for Electrical Power Distribution. His first place of employment was for the City of Wisconsin Dells Water and Light. He had worked in California, Texas, the Dakotas, Louisiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. Dan was the father of two beautiful children. He was so very proud of their accomplishments and determination.

Dan is survived by his children: Brett Daniel and Jessica Nicole Weber; his mother, Bonnie Weber; his brothers: Ken (Joan) Weber and Mike (Candy) Weber and sisters: Belinda Jordan and Sally (Ron Bellows) Weber-McDowell and his K-9 companion, "Jax". He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his father and brother-in-law, John Jordan.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements.

For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.