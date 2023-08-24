Daniel M. Rydquist

Sept. 9, 1957 - Aug. 10, 2023

JUNEAU - Daniel M. Rydquist, 65, of Juneau, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side on Thursday, August 10, 2023 after a courageous 11 year battle with cancer. Dan fought his battle with great strength, dignity and integrity.

A memorial gathering for Dan will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Rd., Beaver Dam. A memorial service will begin at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. David Brandt officiating. Following the service, there will be a time to share memories and celebrate the wonderful life of Dan at Leipsic Tavern.

Daniel was born on September 9, 1957 the son of Ralph and Mary (Sullivan) Rydquist in Crystal Lake, IL. On August 2, 1980, he was united in marriage with the love of his life Darcel "Darcy" Neuberger in Lowell, WI.

Dan was a self-employed carpenter for many years. He loved to create and see his projects come to life. His specialty was finish carpentry and he appreciated creating the fine details. After many years of being self-employed he began work for Lunda Construction doing bridge work with his son Zack. He ended his construction career with Boldt Construction.

Dan had many hobbies that included hunting, fishing, hockey and baseball. He loved to take his family and friends waterfowl and pheasant hunting to his property in Edgeley, ND. One of his favorite past times was taking his wife Darcy prairie dog hunting in Wyoming. He also spent his summers shooting trap with his family. It was one of his Thursday night traditions.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren; telling stories and giving ranger rides were on the top of his list.

Dan was a youth hockey coach in Beaver Dam. He began coaching before the Beaver Dam Family Center was even created. He enjoyed it all; from the ice mites just learning to skate to the high school team that he helped coach from 1995-1998. Dan also owned 4 Star Pro, the Pro Shop at the Beaver Dam Family Center for a few years. Many heartfelt years were spent at the rink doing what he loved; teaching kids to skate and learn the game of hockey.

Dan will be deeply missed by his wife of 43 years Darcy; his daughter, Terra (Mike) Reider of Juneau; and his son, Zack (Haley) Rydquist of Juneau; six grandchildren: Makenna and Aubree Reider, Eli, Greyson, Madilyn and Hazel Rydquist; siblings: Bob Rydquist, Mary Metzger, Dick Rydquist, Pat Hanson, Peg (Greg) Heideman and David (Martha) Rydquist; sisters-in-law: Kathy Rydquist and Marcia Rydquist; mother-in-law, Vida Neuberger; brothers-in-law: Dennis (Marcia) Neuberger and Dale (Debbie) Neuberger. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Harry Rydquist and Jim Rydquist, father-in-law, LaVern Neuberger, and brothers-in-law: Ray Metzger and Paul Hanson.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Hillside Hospice Staff, the UW Oncology Department and to all the supportive family, neighbors and friends. Your kindness and compassion has touched our hearts and will always be remembered.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.