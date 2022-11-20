Daniel M. Davis

May 5, 1952 – Nov. 8, 2022

Daniel Davis, age 70, died on November 8th, 2022, due to Lewy body dementia and Parkinson’s disease. He was a loving husband, son, brother, and uncle. A quiet and kind man who will be greatly missed.

Born in Madison to Leonard and Mary Lou Davis, Dan went to LaFollete High School where he was a great baseball pitcher, following in his Father’s (Lefty) foot steps. Grew up on the eastside of Madison and was brought up with a love for the outdoors, camping, hunting, and fishing, earning the name “Musky Dan.”

He attended UW Steven’s Point where he majored in Point beer and wedding crashing. Dan proudly served many years in the Air National Guard at Truax Field. He was a big sports fan and participant, excelling in bowling and golf. Worked as a Machinist at GE Healthcare (Ohmeda) for more than 40 years, retiring with the most seniority in the plant. Traveled extensively, enjoying most of the National parks. He also saw a lot of the world, with a favorite trip to Australia with his favorite travel companions, Sandy and Greg. Dan could not pass up a casino or a trip to Nevada. He was very fond of his nieces and nephews: Jennie (Corey), Jamie, Tammy, Scott, Keegan, Claire, Charlotte, Max, Julie, and Michael, many of whom he taught to fish on the family northwoods vacations.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bud; sister, Diane, and her husband, Ed. He is survived by his wife, Cass; mother, Mary Lou; sister, Debi (Dan); sister-in-law, Sandy (Greg); and brother-in-law, Joe (Jeanne).

Per Dan’s wishes he will be cremated with no service. No donations or flowers. Please do something special with your loved ones in Dan’s memory.